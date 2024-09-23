Updated: Kamehameha Highway paving work continues on Monday, Sept. 23

Main, News Posted on Sep 23, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the Kamehameha Highway Repaving at Likelike Highway will continue in Kāneʻohe across from Servco Toyota Monday, Sept. 23.

Crews will be working between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following. Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that day. All other closures are for work zone safety or to facilitate construction. HPD to direct traffic.

Monday, Sept. 23 One to two lanes of Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound from the start of the right-turn lane to the Likelike Highway intersection. When this includes the left-turn lane from Kamehameha Highway onto Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, vehicles will have to continue on Kamehameha Highway and use the U-turn at Duncan to get onto Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive.

One left lane closed on Kamemahmeha Highway, Kāne'ohe bound from the vicinity of the Windward City Shopping Center to Servco Toyota driveway to facilitate truck movements during the paving on the other side of Kamehameha Highway.

One right lane closed townbound from Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike.

Right-turn lanes from Kamehameha Highway onto townbound Likelike Highway and Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive onto Kāne‘ohe bound Kamehameha Highway will remain open. Tuesday, Sept. 24 One to two lanes of Kamehameha Highway Kāne‘ohe bound closed between Windward City Shopping Center to the Likelike Highway intersection.

One right lane closed townbound from Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike. The right-turn lanes from Kamehameha Highway onto Likelike as well as the left-turn lane from Kamehameha Highway onto Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive will be open. Wednesday, Sept. 25 One to two right lanes of Kamehameha Highway Kāne‘ohe bound closed between the Windward City Shopping Center to the Likelike Highway intersection. One right lane closed townbound from Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike Highway.

All turn lanes through the intersection will be open. Thursday, Sept. 26 One to two right lanes townbound, closed on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from Castle High School to Kamehameha Highway.

One lane on Kamehameha Highway closed Kāne‘ohe bound, near Windward City Shopping Center through the intersection to Servco Toyota.

All turn lanes through the intersection will be open. Friday, Sept. 27 One to two right lanes closed townbound on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from Castle High School to Kamehameha Highway.

One lane on Kamehameha Highway closed Kāne‘ohe bound, near Windward City Shopping Center through the intersection to Servco Toyota.

All turn lanes through the intersection will be open.

The Kamehameha Highway paving project between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway ends at the state right of way on Kamehameha Highway fronting Servco Toyota.

This segment of the project is estimated to be finished on Oct. 8.

The paving portion of this project is estimated to be done by mid-October, then crews will work on raising/lowering manholes and putting down permanent striping.

For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadway.

