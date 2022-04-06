Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on MaineHealth and Anthem:

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for a contract termination between MaineHealth and Anthem. Maine Medical Center is the largest tertiary care hospital in Maine and Anthem is the state’s largest insurer, serving more than 300,000 people, including State employees. Termination of the contract would significantly harm the cost of and access to care for Maine people who are Anthem customers, particularly in southern Maine, and seriously impact the operation of the health care market across the state. Termination should be avoided at all costs. As both private parties negotiate the contract, I strongly urge them to put the interests of Maine people first, to resolve this issue in a timely way, and to reach an agreement that averts the need for such a drastic, damaging move.”