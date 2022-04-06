The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century

I Became Your First Chapter, Would I Still Be There In Your Last Chapter?

“Love is one thing, and marriage is something else. Love is fun but marriage is serious. You have to have your wits about you when you marry...”” — William Charles Krebs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Chicago graduate William Krebs releases a fully immersive exploration of the 1970s and the reality of building independence and romantic relationships between young couples centered book titled Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century “This novel is an epic romance that follows two young individuals on their path to independence and finding love with each other.” — The US Review of Books.

The writing in this novel is quite descriptive, fully developing their characters, their backgrounds, and their families. Beyond the two main protagonists Liz and Willie, minor characters are also three-dimensional characters with complete histories and their own stories that are included in this book. Hence, the story does not only revolve around the main characters’ relationship with each other and with the other characters but readers will also be immersed in various background stories and relationships that will surely add to the novel’s must read factors.

Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century highlights the relationship between the two main protagonists, Liz and Willie. Liz Anderson from Michigan and Willie Johnson from Ohio are both entering college with the idea that they want to be more independent from their parents. However, this is proving to be difficult when each of them attend schools near their family homes. For this reason, both of them seek a place elsewhere.

Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century’s 1970s setting is most likely to be inspired by when William originally wrote the book, although it was not published until much later when his wife Sibyl undertook this effort to celebrate their fiftieth wedding anniversary. As a result, the book immerses readers in the time period, including serious themes like the women’s liberation movement. Another major setting is Dream World itself, a theme park that resembles Disney World.

Although the overarching storyline is one of love, this book also fully immerse readers in the reality of building independence and romantic relationships among young couples that many readers can relate to if the shoe fits.

“This is certainly a gain for anyone who has read this novel, as these characters are sure to feel like close friends that would be a pleasure to visit again.” — The US Reviews of Books. William Krebs was born in Chicago. He graduated from the University of Chicago and was employed by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. He retired and later moved to Arizona. William also penned three other novels before his death, and so the world he so richly describes can live on as

the others are published.

Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century

Written by: William Charles Krebs

Kindle

Hardcover

Paperback

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers

