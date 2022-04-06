I-94 expansion progresses in Kalamazoo as work begins shifting to westbound lanes

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting April 9 as crews begin moving eastbound traffic onto the newly built lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road to prepare to rebuild the westbound lanes of I-94.

This is the second year of work on the two-year project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The Portage Road interchange is being rebuilt with a single-point urban interchange, realigning Kilgore Road at Portage Road. The $87 million investment connects several I-94 expansion projects from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road completed since 2008. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's

YouTube channel.

County:

Kalamazoo

Highway:

I-94

Closest city:

Kalamazoo

Start date:

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Estimated end date:

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Two lanes of I-94 will be open in each direction.