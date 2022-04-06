Eastbound I-94 ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) closing April 8 in Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.govTransportation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, April 8, the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed until early September for rebuilding. Traffic will be detoured further east to the I-94 exit ramp to Little Mack Avenue.

This work is part of the second year of the two-year M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project. This year's work began in February to rebuild 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. Work includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is expected to be completed by late fall. For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.