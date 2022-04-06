Safety experts join forces for National Work Zone Awareness Week

Contact:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

Lansing, Mich.- A media event to highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is scheduled for this Monday in Oakland County. Safety experts throughout Michigan are coming together to discuss challenges and solutions for work zone safety. Officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA), the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA), and the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) will speak about worker and motorist safety and issues we all encounter in work zones.

Speakers:

MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba

MSP F/Lt. Michael Shaw

MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman

ATSSA Chapter President and Chippewa County Road Commission Highway Engineer Stephanie Boileau

MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith

MDOT Senior Project Manager of Connected, Automated and Electrification Michele Mueller

Representatives from Michigan's Labor Unions

When:

Monday, April 11, 2022 11 a.m.

Where: CA Hull

8177 Goldie St.

Commerce Township, MI 48390

Accessibility:

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made as soon as possible. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

The event will be available to view on MDOT's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/jF6sGSdL8EE

Background:

As part of the nationwide Toward Zero Deaths safety campaign, a vision of eliminating fatalities on our nation's roads, NWZAW became a national event in 2000 and awareness has grown ever since. MDOT, along with numerous traffic safety partners across the country, supports NWZAW to raise awareness and further improve road safety for all workers, drivers and passengers.

This year's NWZAW national campaign theme is: "Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down."

For more facts, stats and information about Michigan work zone safety, visit www.Michigan.gov/WorkZoneSafety.