US-12 resurfacing starts Monday in New Buffalo
COLOMA, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.7 million to resurface 5.1 miles of US-12 from the state line to Red Arrow Highway. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, joint and crack repairs, railroad approach resurfacing, and pavement markings.
County:
Berrien
Highway:
US-12
Closest city:
New Buffalo
Start date:
Monday, April 11, 2022
Estimated end date:
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
Single-lane closures with a flagging operation.
Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.