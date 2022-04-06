US-12 resurfacing starts Monday in New Buffalo

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Treasury

COLOMA, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.7 million to resurface 5.1 miles of US-12 from the state line to Red Arrow Highway. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, joint and crack repairs, railroad approach resurfacing, and pavement markings.

County:

Berrien

Highway:

US-12

Closest city:

New Buffalo

Start date:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Estimated end date:

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Single-lane closures with a flagging operation.

Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.