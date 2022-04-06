LATFOB presents, Grow Up Your Ego: Ten Scientifically Validated Stages to Emotional and Spiritual Maturity

From Narcissism to Transcendence: How to Make Ego Your Ally

This book will reveal how a full understanding of the ego's essence will further your emotional and spiritual evolution and strengthen your intent to make the ego your ally.” — The US Review of Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed psychologist, and PhD holder Jeannette Gagan pens a worth reading self-actualization book titled Grow Up Your Ego: Ten Scientifically Validated Stages to Emotional and Spiritual Maturity that delivers scientific backing for the stages of ego growth, how important it is to have mature ego, and the necessary steps to take in order to get there. Like no other book in its genre, Grow Up Your Ego: Ten Scientifically Validated Stages to Emotional and Spiritual Maturity shows readers how the ego can “grow up” at any time through identification and maturing of self-defense mechanisms and entice readers to self-reflect.

With nine chapters, exercises, reviews, appendices, and an index, this well-written, concise, informative book offers readers valuable information for both lay persons and therapists regarding the strengths and weaknesses of the ego and how to grow into healthier human beings. Written in an easy-to-follow manner, including stories of individuals within their own processes, the book offers a self-help guide to healing.

This book is a practical guide for lay persons wanting an introduction on how to grow beyond the ego of narcissism into the ego of transcendence. It also includes valuable scientific research and excellent, in-depth exercises to help readers explore ways to develop their egos into higher, spiritual states. It is perfect for individuals who are in need of ego growing up to accomplish a happier and spiritual life that almost everybody aspires to. Backed with deep scientific research and studies, Grow Up Your Ego: Ten Scientifically Validated Stages to Emotional and Spiritual Maturity is a book to watch out for.

Jeannette Gagan, author of Grow Up Your Ego: Ten Scientifically Validated Stages to Emotional and Spiritual Maturity is a licensed psychologist, was training in Shamanism, and was a finalist in the 2014 Indie Excellence Book Award Contest and a WINNER in the self-help category of the 2015 Eric Hoffer Book Award Contest. Her work is grounded in long-standing and current psychological research, a rich career in clinical practice, and an abiding desire to lead others to psychological health and fulfillment.

