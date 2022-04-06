The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Miracle Of The Twelve The Apostles Share Their Testimonies

What is it like living with the Apostles?

Author allows readers “first-hand” experience of the life and struggles of the 12 Apostles.” — Donna Phillips

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12 Apostles jump out of the pages of the book and become living in Donna Phillip's book, Miracle Of The Twelve The Apostles Share Their Testimonies that received various positive reviews on its Amazon page. Donna bought out the reality of what a true apostle and disciple really are. Penning a book very close to the way it actually was in the lives of the twelve apostles that we only read in the Bible, Donna entices readers with her ability to make readers feel like they are living inside every page of the book.

The book follows the story of 12 men coming from a mixture of background, culture, schooling, and background in one solid group who were together twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. They share a vision of transforming themselves to embrace their future. Various challenges pierced and prod them and their tempers flared along with their hearts being repented as they journeyed through the process of becoming united into one heart and one mind for the Kingdom of Heaven.

Miracles of the Twelve Apostles Sharing their Testimonies draw you in from the very beginning and make every encounter with the Apostles bring you into a deeper encounter with Jesus as well. This book is going to be life-changing as the Holy Spirit reveals deeper levels of who Jesus is and those that followed Him.

Some of the readers share their amazement at the book, "I enjoyed this book very much. To be able to describe the lives and the faith of the disciples and what they went through shows true inspiration from God. I definitely would recommend this book" — Sherry F on Amazon quoted this as well as giving a 5-star rating on the book's Amazon page. This is just one of the plethora of positive reader's reactions to the book, proving that the book is worth reading.

Miracle Of The Twelve The Apostles Share Their Testimonies

Written by: Donna Phillips

Kindle

Hardcover

Paperback

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

