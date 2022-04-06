Submit Release
Interstate 70 Overnight Lane Closures

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of nightly lane closures on Interstate 70 between Belle Vernon (Exit 41) and Arnold City (Exit 44). The closures will begin the week of April 11 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will continue for 4 to 5 weeks. Motorists should expect delays.

The nightly lane closures will be in place to allow crews to perform milling and paving of center and edge line joints, full width milling, and paving mainline bituminous pavements and other miscellaneous work on Interstate 70.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

