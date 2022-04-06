Detour for Rathmel Bridge Replacement in Jefferson County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a detour will begin for Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) beginning April 18 for the replacement of Rathmel Bridge #2 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

To detour, motorists should follow US 322 to West Liberty Road (State Route 2016) to Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033). The detour is 3.4 miles.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, PA will be replacing the existing structure that carries Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) over Soldier Run.

This $762,000 bridge improvement project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###