Kanu Hawaii plans historic Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022
Largest gathering since the pandemic will span more than 200 events statewide with 10,000 volunteers
Volunteer Week Hawaii is all of our kuleana (responsibility), It will offer one of the wisest investments we can make in our community, our people and our local values.”HONOLULU, HAWAII , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by Kanu Hawaii, Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022 aims for unprecedented unity of kama‘aina (local residents) and visitors alike as Hawai‘i emerges from the pandemic. More than 10,000 volunteers are anticipated to gather in support of hundreds of charities at more than 250 events held statewide.
— Governor of Hawaii David Ige
Groups and organizations can go to VolunteerWeekHawaii.org to register an event or participate in an existing one in Hawaii. Businesses are needed to encourage employee participation, donate in-kind and financially. Opportunities during the week range from park and beach cleanups to food drives to lo‘i and loko i‘a restoration.
Hawaii has held the largest annual celebrations of National Volunteer Week since it joined the national movement in 2018. National Volunteer Week was instituted under President Richard Nixon in 1974. Called Volunteer Week Hawaii, service events are planned to support a broad spectrum of community needs including Friday, April 22 which is Earth Day.
“Volunteer Week Hawaii is all of our kuleana (responsibility),” says Governor of Hawaii David Ige. “It will offer one of the wisest investments we can make in our community, our people and our local values. We hope that all of Hawaii will get involved. Together, we can inspire youth with our actions to share community responsibility.”
The week-long celebration will be held from April 17 to 23 and features hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities statewide including a pledge drive and E Ala Ē, a worldwide oli (Hawaiian chant) on Earth Day.
Earth Day E Ala Ē. Thousands will join hands around the world and raise awareness of environmental stewardship with a sunrise oli, or sacred chant, at 6:06 am emanating from Maui’s Haleakala in which worldwide participants can attend. To participate from your location and learn more, contact ealae@kanuhawaii.org or visit KanuHawaii.org/e-ala-e-2022/
Pledge to Our Keiki. Supporters are asked to sign the online “Pledge to Our Keiki” as their first act of service during Volunteer Week Hawaii. In an unprecedented partnership, the Hawaii State Department of Education and Kanu Hawaii have teamed together to collect 10,000 pledge signatures from public school students and their families by Earth Day 2022 towards their 50,000-signature goal by 2023. Pledge takers vow greater responsibility in environmental stewardship through personal actions. To sign the online pledge, the public can go here: PledgeToOurKeiki.org Groups, businesses and individuals are needed to mobilize signature drives for the online pledge as part of Volunteer Week Hawaii. The Pledge was created by a collaboration of students from across Hawaii.
Funding is provided by Hawaii Tourism Authority through the community enrichment program. Partnerships include the State of Hawaii and all of Hawaii’s county governments along with the business and nonprofit sectors.
Photos and videos are available.
