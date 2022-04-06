LuxshareTech and MultiLane Showcase QSFP112 DR4 Transceiver Demo with Live 4x100G Traffic at DesignCon 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovations in the high-speed space are on full display as DesignCon 2022 kicks off in Santa Clara, California this week. To that effect, LuxshareTech (booth #839) and MultiLane (booth #1155) announced today a successful live demonstration of a QSFP112 silicon photonics DR4 optical transceiver driven by the MultiLane ML4079E 8x100G Bit Error Rate Test (BERT) platform. 100G-per-lane signal transmission is emerging as an increasingly mature and versatile technology, as showcased by the new LuxshareTech QSFP112 DR4 module transmitting and receiving traffic in real time at 400Gbps. Novel optical interconnects like QSFP112 enable seamless line side interoperability with modern optics like QSFP28 DR1, QSFP-DD DR4, and OSFP DR4, already deployed at scale in optical networks all around the world.
“We are delighted to partner with MultiLane in a leading-edge demonstration toward 100G-per-lambda interoperability”, declared Mike Gao, General Manager of the LuxshareTech Optoelectronic Business Unit. “This demonstration is an extension of LuxshareTech innovation in the field of photonic integration, enabling cloud operators to scale their network footprint around the QSFP112 form factor”. In parallel, LuxshareTech will offer 800G/1.6T optics featuring highly integrated silicon photonics with low power electronics in the near future.
The live demonstration, hosted at the LuxshareTech DesignCon booth, is powered by the MultiLane ML4079E, a prominent 8x100G BERT which supports high-resolution error tracking, equalization tuning and Real Hardware Forward Error Correction (FEC). “100G-per-lane electrical is the new inflection point in data center ecosystems to support the insatiable demand for bandwidth at reduced cost and power consumption”, said Kees Propstra, General Manager of the Measurement Solutions Business Unit at MultiLane. “The combined demo of LuxshareTech and MultiLane at DesignCon 2022 is the perfect marriage of innovation in optical interconnects as well as in high-speed test solutions.” MultiLane will continue adding high-performance instrumentation solutions for 400G and 800G to its already-comprehensive lineup throughout the remainder of 2022.
About LuxshareTech
LuxshareTech is a global designer and manufacturer of cable, connector, module assembly and sub-system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, LuxshareTech works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.
Learn more at http://www.luxshare-tech.com/
