The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Copper Colt

Author Dedicated This Story For Young Readers Who Love Horses

He hummed softly as he inspected this fascinating new creature lying in the sunlit straw. It came to him suddenly, Copper! That’s what I’ll call you. You’re as bright as a new copper penny.” — Connie Squiers

Author Connie Squiers has published her book title The Copper Colt. Set in the mountains of Virginia, an orphaned stable boy named Daniel received a beautiful chestnut colt named Copper as the reward of a lifetime for saving a stable full of valuable horses from a fire. The former owner later discovered Copper could out jump the other show horses on his farm and took the horseback. The story tells how Daniel dealt with this betrayal and his quest to find Copper after running away and could not be found. His faith and Christian friends sustained him through all his trials.

“Great adventure story for a targeted audience, in our case a twelve-year-old girl who loves horses. A wonderful balance of faith lessons and real-world calamity, not religiously. Rich language, unlike far too many modern cheap novels with mixed family messages. I can highly recommend

it. Now she can’t wait for the next novel by this author.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“A beautifully written and engaging story about a young boy and his horse. I would recommend

this to young readers who love animals!” — Mark Hubbard, Amazon Customer Review.

Connie Squiers was born in San Antonio, Texas, the oldest of three children. As a young girl, she spent many hours with her horse-crazy girlfriends and read many books about horses. Connie uses those experiences, and as a mother of two boys, to craft her engaging stories. Though a practicing attorney, she decided to write books especially about horses, appealed to young people, and incorporated the tenants of her faith.

Her goal has been to show young adults that God can be an integral part of their lives by having her characters model Godly behavior despite facing challenges. Connie is active in her church and was in prison ministry for young men and women for twelve years. She has been free of pancreatic cancer since 2005 and welcomes the opportunity to encourage others struggling with the devastating diagnosis of cancer.

The Copper Colt

Written by: Connie Squiers

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

