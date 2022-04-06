FDA Keynote Speaker at SMi's 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference in Boston, USA

SMi Group Reports: Keynote FDA speaker Dr. John Arigo, to present at the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast, taking place in just 3 weeks’ time

BOSTON, MA , UNITED STATES , April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just three weeks remaining until the highly anticipated conference, SMi Group are delighted to announce a key FDA Speaker joining the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference. This event will take place on April 27th and 28th 2022.

Looking into Common Issues in the Sterility Assurance Assessment, keynote speaker Dr. John Arigo, Division of Microbiology Assessment Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment / FDA, will bring unique insight and a wealth of experience to this years’ conference.

Interested parties can register online at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR5

FDA speaker and keynote presentation details include:

Dr. Arigo is the Director of the Division of Microbiology 1 in the Office of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment at the FDA. His division assesses the sterility assurance and manufacturing submissions to support ANDA, NDA, and INDs. He began his career with the Office of Generic Drugs Microbiology team in 2008 and has been involved in multiple reorganizations to the current state. Dr. Arigo obtained his Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr Arigo’s presentation details:

‘Common Issues in the Sterility Assurance Assessment’

• Introduction to FDA small molecule microbiology/ manufacturing

• Common deficiencies seen in applications

• Recommendations for applications to expedite approval

This is a must-attend event for those wanting to gain essential insights and expert understanding of key topics in the microbiology field.

The full speaker line-up, updated brochure and program are available on http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR5

Proudly Sponsored by Associates of Cape Cod, Bioscience International, Ecolab, Mettler Toledo and Microbiologics

SMi’s 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

Boston, MA, USA

Conference: April 27 – 28, 2022

Workshops: April 29, 2022

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR5

#SMiPharmaMicroEC

