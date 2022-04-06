Utility Construction Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 through Roscoe

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the city of Roscoe will begin utility construction on U.S. Highway 12 on Monday, April 11, 2022. The project consists of installing water and sewer lines.

Travelers should expect minor delays and reduced lane width. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor for the project is Dahme Construction, of Aberdeen, South Dakota. The utility construction project will take approximately one week to complete on Highway 12 through Roscoe.

