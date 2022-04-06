WEBINAR: Resilience Strategies for Educators: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support

Resilience Strategies for Educators (RSE): Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) is a virtual learning opportunity coming up for caregivers in schools and school districts to better understand, and teach others, resilience strategies following emergency events.

The REMS TA Center is excited to offer the NEW Resilience Strategies for Educators: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support (RSE) Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS). This dynamic and interactive half-day-long training is designed to assist caregivers in schools and school districts to better understand resilience and self-care strategies following natural disasters and other emergency events.

Participants will gain the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to implement the five components of Psychological First Aid — listen, protect, connect, model, and teach, as well as awareness about compassion fatigue, and how to build a self-care plan.

Pre- and -post training activities will provide guidance on how this training is relevant to emergency operations planning and assist with the implementation of what is learned.

TRAINING DETAILS When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here. (Registration for this event closes on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.)

TRAINING DESCRIPTION As part of a comprehensive school emergency operations plan, it is important for schools and school districts to understand how to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from critical incidents, including social, emotional, and behavioral recovery. The training is designed to provide educators and school staff with a better understanding of resilience strategies that can be used to increase their ability to work more effectively with individuals impacted by stress, loss, and trauma brought on by community or family violence, natural and man-made disasters and economic hardship.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND? The training is applicable in areas that have been impacted by traumatic events and/or natural disasters, as well as those that have not recently experienced a traumatic event(s). The intended audiences for this training include, but are not limited to:

• School counselors and psychologists • School social workers and nurses • Administrators, educators, and support staff • School Resource Officers • Community partners such as local mental/behavioral health practitioners

For more information and questions reach out to REMS directly at info@remstacenter.org or contact Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) staff Melissa Condon at melissa.a.condon@maine.gov.