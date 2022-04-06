Kelly Slavitt to Speak at CCBJ’s Legal Operations Executive Leadership Forum
Legal Operations Executive Leadership Forum hosted by Corporate Counsel Business Journal on April 8, 2022
sikka.ai is helping to optimize the retail healthcare market with applications, insights and connectivity
sikka.ai’s General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development, Kelly Slavitt, to discuss Legal Operations Scalability and Innovation at legal forum in New York
"As a company founded on technology, sikka.ai appreciates how to maximize the benefits of technology and has done so in creating a retail healthcare SaaS business suite of products. The high demand created by these products led its founder and CEO Vijay Sikka to the conclusion that scalability was going to be key to the company's future growth. But in order to scale properly, there needs to be a foundation to support such additional weight. The organizational design and structure we're scoping out now and starting to put into place will allow the Flywheel to move at an even faster pace, while not losing the innovation edge that has brought Sikka the level of success it now enjoys."
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for scalability. Every company has unique challenges that hinder them from achieving the next level, and the only way to remedy that is to innovate. However, innovation is an inherently risky business. As one of the leaders in the AI and retail healthcare market, sikka.ai understands that providing a set of tools that can handle the mundane day-to-day tasks that take little risk or experimentation allows their customers to take the time to generate new ideas and explore different avenues to make their business grow.
Slavitt will be speaking about her experience with scaling companies and innovation at the Legal Operations Executive Leadership Forum hosted by Corporate Counsel Business Journal on April 8, 2022, in New York.
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
