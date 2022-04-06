Supplier of CNC Machining and Engineering Services, Graham Research, Inc. Recently Achieved NIST SP 800-171 Compliance
Preparing for the Department of Defense’s 2025 NIST SP 800-171 requirement, Graham Research has invested time and capital to meet new cyber security standardsPLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Routinely producing complex parts and components used in defense equipment, aerospace equipment, medical devices, and other commercial products, Graham Research dedicates a portion of its business to ensure they are compliant with all quality certifications and business accreditations within their target industries. The recent NIST SP 800-171 compliance requirement is a set of cybersecurity policies and practices set out by the Department of Defense (DOD) - designed to protect controlled, unclassified information in nonfederal systems and organizations. A recognized name in defense manufacturing, Graham Research recently achieved NIST SP 800-171 compliance as a pre-requisite for all new and renewed contracts with the DOD.
This new compliance requires all defense manufacturing partners currently under contract with the DOD to achieve NIST SP 800-171 cyber security clearance before 2025. Additionally, newly proposed projects with the DOD must immediately meet this compliance before completing any purchase orders. In conjunction with the company’s current growth objectives, Graham Research started 2022 by immediately investing in the new processes and procedures required under NIST cyber security clearance. These new investments will help aid in securely accessing, sharing, and storing controlled unclassified information – ensuring all critical infrastructure and information stays protected.
Alongside their recent achievement of NIST SP 800-171 compliance, Graham Research also maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and AS9100:2016 certifications, and is registered with the FDA, SAM, and ITAR. Their efforts towards achieving strict standards for quality and security help ensure they can reliably manufacture highly complex components for several industry partners. Multiple certifications, paired with an experienced in-house team have made them a trusted CNC machining partner for over 70 years.
At Graham Research, we provide companies with an array of contract manufacturing services, with our core competencies being in CNC micromachining for complex components. Our team of talented engineers and machining professionals implements advanced machining techniques, smart process development, and stringent quality control systems to help transform your ideas into reality. From simple to complex – we have you covered. To learn more about Graham Research and how we can serve you as a manufacturer of choice, please visit www.grahamresearch.com.
