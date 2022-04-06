STP announces the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Norway 2021
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed EHS protocol for Norway 2021. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is September 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
In Norway, environmental protection is regulated through laws and regulations with supporting government guidance. The main ministry regulating the field of environmental protection is the Ministry of Climate and Environment, which has the primary responsibility for the government’s environmental policy. The Ministry has 5 primary departments, including the Department for Marine Management and Pollution Control, the Department for Climate Change, and the Department for Nature Management. In addition, the Norwegian Environment Agency (Miljødirektoratet) is an administrative body under the Ministry that is responsible for managing environmental data, enforcing environmental legislation, and providing direction for new environmental policy development.
More information about the Ministry of Climate and Environment is available online at: https://www.regjeringen.no/en/dep/kld/organisation/id692/ (last accessed in September 2021).
More information about the Norwegian Environment Agency is available online at: https://www.regjeringen.no/en/dep/kld/organisation/id692/ (last access in September 2021).
Act on the Protection against Pollution and Waste (Pollution Control Act), LOV-1981-03-13-6 is the primary legislation for the framework legislation for environmental protection. It includes requirements for conducting environmental impact assessments, permitting of environmentally hazardous enterprises and activities, and dealing with contaminated land. The Act specifies goals for environmental protection whose details are specified in lower-level regulations issued by the Parliament and by various agencies, including the Norwegian Environment Agency (Miljødirektoratet). It also establishes a framework for an integrated permit system, which provides that most facilities are also regulated through terms and conditions in an environmental permit.
Pollution Control Act, LOV-1981-03-13-6 is further implemented by various regulations, including the Regulations on Environmental Health Protection, FOR-2003-04-25-486 and the Regulations on the Limitation of Pollution (Pollution Control Regulations), FOR-2004-06-01-931.
Regulations on Environmental Health Protection, FOR-2003-04-25-486 promote public health and contribute to good environmental conditions; as well as to safeguard the population against factors in the environment, including biological, chemical, physical, and social, which may adversely affect health. The Regulations apply to private and public companies and properties whose conditions can directly or indirectly affect health.
Pollution Control Regulations, FOR-2004-06-01-931 provide detailed rules on pollution. Pollution may be the release of substances to air, water or soil, noise, vibration, light, radiation, and the influence of temperature. In addition, the Pollution Control Regulations adopt rules on emergency preparedness
for pollution, dredging and dumping of material into water, pollution from shipping, etc.
As with environmental protection, occupational health and safety in Norway is regulated through laws and regulations with supporting government guidance. The main ministry regulating occupational health and safety is the Ministry of Labor and Social Inclusion. The Ministry has several departments, including the Working Environment and Safety Department. The Working
Environment and Safety Department is responsible for developing and implementing policy and legislation on all aspects of the working life, including occupational health and safety.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
