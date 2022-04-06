Gov. McMaster to Declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in South Carolina: State Leaders Show Solidarity in Addressing Child Abuse and Neglect

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Bett Williams Chief Communications Officer Children’s Trust of South Carolina bwilliams@scchildren.org cell 803-730-3277

Gov. McMaster to Declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in South Carolina

State Leaders Show Solidarity in Addressing Child Abuse and Neglect

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster will declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at a press conference on Thursday, April 7, at 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia.

Gov. McMaster will issue the proclamation alongside other child-serving organizations and agencies. Additional speakers will include S.C. Department of Social Services State Director Michael Leach, S.C. State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle, and Children’s Trust CEO Sue Williams.

“I’m grateful for all of the public servants and their partners who work every single day to serve South Carolina’s children who are vulnerable to abuse and neglect,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Each year, Child Abuse Prevention Month gives us an opportunity to harness the focus of all South Carolinians towards the goal of ending this scourge on our society.

The chances of abuse and neglect decrease when children live in families and communities that can meet their physical and emotional needs. South Carolina ranks 41st in the country for child well-being, according to the Kids Count Data Book.

“Trauma and the inability to meet basic needs are two underlying factors that can lead to abuse and neglect,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Families in poverty and families who are in marginalized populations are especially vulnerable and find themselves at a much higher risk. Parents must have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children. It is within our power to help promote the social, economic, and emotional well-being of children and youth to prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.”

“Child Abuse Prevention Month provides an invaluable opportunity to focus on intentional and creative ways to prevent child abuse,” said Amanda Whittle, State Child Advocate and State Director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy. “When we raise awareness about protective factors and provide services that promote healthy minds and bodies for children and their families, we can all make a difference in preventing child abuse.”

What happens in childhood can last a lifetime. Research shows that adversity in a child’s life can have long-lasting negative health and social effects into adulthood. Research on childhood adversity conducted by Children’s Trust shows that 62 percent of adults in South Carolina report at least one adverse childhood experience as a child.

Child Abuse Prevention Month, held annually in April, is the opportunity for organizations, governmental agencies, businesses, communities, faith-based groups, and individuals to raise awareness about the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect. Children’s Trust leads the statewide campaign, this year partnering with more than 150 organizations and agencies.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Be a Champion for Children,’ said Sue Williams, CEO of Children’s Trust. “It calls for our citizens and communities to be more involved. We know that children are safe, and families are stronger when communities wrap support around those who need help.”

As the only statewide organization focused primarily on preventing child abuse and neglect, Children’s Trust partners with organizations to deliver evidence-based parenting programs, as well as leads trainings and advocates for policies that promote the well-being of children and families.

To learn more about how to participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit scChildren.org/capmonth.

About the S.C. Department of Social Services The Department of Social Services’ mission is to serve South Carolina by promoting the safety, permanency and well-being of children and vulnerable adults, helping individuals achieve stability and strengthening families. For more information on the agency and the services provided, visit dss.sc.gov.

About the S.C. Department of Children’ Advocacy The Department of Children’s Advocacy’s mission is to champion advocacy, accountability and service to improve outcomes for children served by state agencies in South Carolina. For more information, visit childadvocate.sc.gov.

About Children’s Trust of South Carolina Children’s Trust is the only statewide organization focused on preventing child abuse and neglect in South Carolina. It leads and supports a network that shares our belief that all children should thrive, live in secure families and be surrounded by supportive communities. Children’s Trust coordinates the state’s efforts for the Strengthening Families Program; Triple P (Positive Parenting Program); S.C. Adverse Childhood Experiences Initiative; Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting; Child Abuse Prevention Month; and KIDS COUNT. For more information, visit scChildren.org.

###