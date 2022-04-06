PennDOT District 4 Now Hiring for Summer Maintenance Positions

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals for employment from early April through October for the 2022 Summer Maintenance Program! If you enjoy working in an active, fast-paced environment with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, check out the various opportunities in the Summer Maintenance Program and apply today!

Opportunities exist statewide, or in many counties paid at the hourly rates indicated:

Engineering Scientific and Technical Interns ($15.49) - Eligible College Students

Government Services Interns ($15.49) - Eligible College Students

Transportation Construction Inspector ($20.91)

Transportation Technicians ($18.53)

Highway Maintenance Worker ($15.49)

Custodial Worker 1 ($16.08)

Semi-Skilled Worker =($16.45)

Opportunities are based upon operational needs, so there may not be open positions for each job title in every county.

View PennDOT's District map to see where your home county lies.

Because most positions work outside, there may be instances when work will occur in adverse weather conditions.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK and REQUIRED EXPERIENCE, TRAINING & ELIGIBILITY:

Engineering Scientific & Technical Intern: Perform the duties as assigned in one of the disciplines below:

Construction: Participate in the inspection, materials testing, and completion of documentation associated with highway and bridge construction projects.

Maintenance:

Serve on Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania Pavement (STAMPP) survey crews engaged in the collection of roadway condition data utilized in Department maintenance efforts. A limited number of positions in the roadside development program provide experience in vegetation and soils management.

To be eligible, you must be a college Student and you must meet the criteria below:

Full-time enrollment in college (carrying 12 or more undergraduate credits, or 9 or more graduate credits).

Enrolled full-time for the next semester by the start of the internship in an applicable major

In good academic standing (as defined by a GPA of 2.0 or higher).

Completed your first year in a two-year associates degree program or a four-year bachelor's degree program.

Special Requirement: Upon verification of a valid Pennsylvania Class C Driver's License without incident, some positions may be authorized to operate Department vehicles as part of this job.

If you do not meet these requirements but are still interested in a summer position with PennDOT, please see the PennDOT College Student Summer Worker job posting to explore additional job opportunities. For example, if you intend to enroll in college for the first time in the Fall, you may be eligible for a College Student Summer Worker position in DOT's Summer Employment Program!





Government Services Intern: Assist in seasonal maintenance work, crash system input and analysis, and maintenance and custodial services at roadside rest facilities. Many students also perform laboring and flagging duties in maintenance organizations and at highway worksites.

To be eligible, you must have:

No previous experience or training required.



Must have the ability to lift and move heavy objects of a reasonable weight.



Must be a high school graduate or college student enrolled (or intending to enroll) on a full-time basis in a 2- or 4- year post-secondary education program for the fall semester.



In good academic standing (as defined by a GPA of 2.0 or higher).



At least 18 years of age.



Special Requirement: Upon verification of a valid Pennsylvania Class C Driver's License without incident, some positions may be authorized to operate Department vehicles as part of this job.

Transportation Construction Inspector: Perform a variety of technical duties in the inspection of materials and workmanship on highway construction projects to ensure all work is completed in conformance with approved construction codes, plans, standards and specifications.

To be eligible, you must have:

One year as an Engineering Technician; or One year of construction inspection experience and an associate degree in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, geotechnical engineering, surveying engineering technology, or a closely related engineering technology; or an equivalent combination of experience and training.

Condition of Employment: This job requires possession of a valid non-commercial Pennsylvania Class C Driver's License or equivalent.

Transportation Technician: Perform a variety of inspection and testing duties to assure that materials and workmanship conform to contract requirements and established specifications on highway and bridge construction projects.

To be eligible, you must have:

Sufficient training and experience to perform journeyman level work in transportation construction inspection and highway or bridge design drafting; OR any equivalent combination of experience and training. Highway Maintenance Worker: Perform manual labor duties on highway maintenance and construction projects, assist permanent sign crews with tasks such as erecting and maintaining traffic signs and delineators, and related tasks at work sites along the highway.

To be eligible, you must have:

No previous experience or training required.



Must have the ability to lift and move heavy objects of a reasonable weight.

Custodial Worker: Provide custodial support within and outside roadside rest facilities.

To be eligible, you must have:

Previous custodial and janitorial experience preferred, but not required.

Semi-Skilled Laborer: Perform manual work in the construction and maintenance of various buildings, grounds, or public works projects.

To be eligible, you must have:

One year of experience in laboring work including the use of tools and equipment used in maintenance or construction.



Special Requirement: Certain positions may require possession of a valid Class C Pennsylvania's Driver's License.

