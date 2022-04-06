PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Leesburg Station Road Bridge Project in Springfield Township, Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Leesburg Station Road (Route 2002) over Neshannock Creek in Springfield Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Leesburg Station Road, approximately one mile west of the intersection with Route 19.

The project will include replacing the existing steel thru truss single-span bridge with an adjacent box beam bridge. Work will also include widening the roadway approaches to provide two lanes of traffic across the structure. Utility relocations and right-of-way acquisitions are anticipated.

Work is expected to occur in during the 2023 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 9.6-mile detour route will be posted using Route 19 and New Castle Road (Route 2001).

The existing steel thru truss bridge was built in 1927 and reconstructed in 1990. It is rated in poor condition. Approximately 600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Leesburg Station Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 27, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov, or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

