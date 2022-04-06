Oklahoma Main Street Center Announces 2022 Program Selections

Yesterday during Main Street Day at the Capitol, the Oklahoma Main Street Center (OSMC) announced the addition of several new programs and local reinvestment milestones. Locust Grove and Okemah are the newest associate level programs while Cleveland, Guthrie and Vinita join OSMC as the program’s first network level communities. Additionally, the Woodward program is being promoted from associate to fully-designated.

OSMC now includes three levels of participation: network, associate and fully-designated under which an Oklahoma town, city or neighborhood district can join the Oklahoma Main Street Program. The network level tier was announced in 2021 to allow communities to utilize resources provided by Main Street when they are unable to meet the requirements of the full or associate Main Street levels. To date, there are 35 programs across the state participating in the various levels.

“I am excited to see the continued growth of the Oklahoma Main Street program,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Over the past 35 years, this program has served communities across our state, particularly in rural areas, helping strengthen community involvement and the reinvestment in historic commercial districts.”

“Since our state joined the National Main Street in 1986, participating Oklahoma communities have achieved nearly $2 billion in investment, both public and private,” said Buffy Hughes, State Director, Oklahoma Main Street Center. “The strength of the program lies in our communities and I’m proud of their hard work and dedication, and look forward to working with Locust Grove, Okemah, Guthrie and Vinita to bring revitalization to their areas.”

In addition to the new level announcements, multiple participating programs were presented with plaques in recognition of achieving milestones for investment in 2021:

Ada Main Street – $25 million

Ardmore Main Street – $55 million

Main Street Duncan – $25 million

Main Street Enid – $65 million

Historic Greenwood District Main Street – $15 million

Tulsa Rt 66 Main Street – $270 million

Yukon 66 Main Street – $10 million

The Main Street Program is a comprehensive revitalization effort that provides towns, cities and communities with tools to improve their historic commercial and neighborhood business district areas. The Oklahoma Main Street program serves as the state coordinating program for Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center, Inc. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce oversees the state Main Street Program.

“Oklahoma gets better when we all thrive,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “Our Main Street communities should be very proud of the vitality they’re fostering and are a model for other Oklahoma communities looking to create new opportunities and a better quality of life.”

According to latest figures, Oklahoma Main Street programs have generated more than $1.93 billion in total public and private reinvestment, worked with local businesses to create nearly 20,500 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 8,600 new or expanded businesses.

For more information about the Oklahoma Main Street Program, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.

