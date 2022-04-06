N.D. Attorney General opinion: April 6

The City of Benedict held a regular meeting on July 12, 2021. The city prepared the agenda but admits that it failed to prepare or post notice of the meeting. The city already remedied the violation by preparing and printing in the newspaper detailed minutes of the meeting. The city must also provide a copy of those minutes at no charge to anyone who requests them.
