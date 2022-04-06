IOWA STATE PATROL PIO COVERAGE APRIL 7 – APRIL 15, 2022
April 6, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa State Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Alex Dinkla will be out of the office starting Thursday, April 7, 2022 and returning Saturday, April 16, 2022. For General ISP related incidents or information, Trooper Ryan DeVault will cover his responsibilities Thursday, April 7, 2022 through Friday, April 15, 2022.
For FOIA or Records Requests, please email recordsrequest@dps.state.ia.us.
Trooper Ryan DeVault Email: devault@dps.state.ia.us Phone: 515-971-3206
