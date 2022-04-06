2022 Spring Load Restriction - Press Release #6 (Week of April 4 – 8, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.

2022 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date Highway Location Begin/End MRM Length Posting Region April 5, 2022 SD 1806 Jct. SD273 north to US83 138.45 to 180.05 41.6 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 5, 2022 SD 1806 Intersection west of the dam to Mission Ridge 193.83 to 221.05 27.2 7 Tons/Axle Pierre

The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and also on the SD511 site at https://sd511.org/; click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction.

For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

