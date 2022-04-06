2022 Spring Load Restriction - Press Release #6 (Week of April 4 – 8, 2022)
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Contact: Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571
PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.
2022 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS
|
Effective Date
|
Highway
|
Location
|
Begin/End MRM
|
Length
|
Posting
|
Region
|
April 5, 2022
|
SD 1806
|
Jct. SD273 north to US83
|
138.45 to 180.05
|
41.6
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Pierre
|
April 5, 2022
|
SD 1806
|
Intersection west of the dam to Mission Ridge
|
193.83 to 221.05
|
27.2
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Pierre
The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.
A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.
Spring Load Limit Information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and also on the SD511 site at https://sd511.org/; click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction.
For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.
-30-