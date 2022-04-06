Public hearing set for April 12 on planned closure, relocation of mental health services at St. Joseph’s

News Release April 6, 2022

A public hearing for the closure of M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint Paul and the relocation of mental health, addiction services and other secondary services is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 12, 2022.

During the hearing, the Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Saint Paul community to discuss the closure and the relocation of inpatient and other supportive services from the former HealthEast St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Saint Paul beginning July 1, 2022.

According to the M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s submission, the relocation of services due to the St. Joseph’s closure includes:

Inpatient adult mental health and addiction services.

Other supportive services including lab and imaging will relocate to other Fairview system locations.

M Health Fairview said in its submission that outpatient adult mental health and addiction services will remain at the existing campus.

Participants can join the public hearing via Microsoft Teams: St. Joseph’s Hospital Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 287 732 917.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at St. Joseph’s Hospital Public Hearing by April 13, 2022.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. The details are available at Laws of Minnesota 2021, 1st Spec. Sess. Chapter 7, article 3, section 31.

Scott Smith MDH Communications 651-503-1440 scott.smith@state.mn.us