Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.5 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary February job estimates show an increase of 23,600 jobs for a total of 2,671,100 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 14,100 jobs, while the public sector increased by 9,500 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted February 2022 unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the revised January 2022 rate of 4.0 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in February 2021, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for February 2022 was 2,693,000, of which 2,597,500 were employed and 95,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,988,200, of which 2,888,200 were employed and 100,000 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.3 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,374,300, of which 3,252,700 were employed and 121,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.6 percent. For the month, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.5 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 40,700, while the number of employed increased by 84,800, and the number of unemployed decreased by 44,100. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 41,700, while the number of employed increased by 94,200, and the number of unemployed decreased by 52,500. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 50,800, while the number of employed increased by 106,400 and the number of unemployed decreased by 55,600. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 1.8 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 1.7 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring declined by 1.9 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 23,600 jobs. The private sector increased by 14,100 jobs, while the public sector increased by 9,500 jobs over-the-month. Six private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in mining, logging and construction (2,600 jobs); financial activities (900 jobs); professional and business services (7,500 jobs); educational and health services (3,700 jobs); leisure and hospitality (2,300 jobs) and other services (600 jobs). Three private sectors had over-the-month job losses. The job decreases were registered in manufacturing (-200 jobs) trade, transportation & utilities (- 3,100 jobs) and information (-200 jobs); Government overall increased by 9,500 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 500 jobs, state government increased by 2,100 jobs and the local government increased by 7,900 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 98,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 86,300 jobs, while the public sector increased by 12,100 jobs. The private sector losses were registered in manufacturing (-300 jobs); and financial activities (-1,900 jobs) and educational and health services (-500 jobs). Job increases were registered in mining, logging & construction (1,700 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (11,400 jobs); information (800 jobs); professional and business services (15,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (56,500 jobs) and other services (2,800 jobs). Government overall increased by 12,100 jobs. Federal government shows an increase of 1,100 jobs, State government increased 1,000 jobs and the local government increased 10,000 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

