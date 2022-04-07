Consultix Neuron DAS Monitoring System is setting the Standard for supporting the AHJ (ERRCS) Public Safety Mandate

Neuron Das Monitoring Solution Neuron DAS Monitoring Architecture Neuron System Specifications

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RF monitoring down to the antenna level is getting inevitable to ensure network availability that constantly achieves the required 99% coverage and to promptly identify which segment is defective. However, monitoring of passive devices such as couplers, splitters, cables and antennas is challenging because of their nature of being passive creatures. Consultix Neuron was engineered as an economical DAS monitoring system that is versatile for both cellular as well

as public safety networks. The system now comes with a variety of gateway options supporting different scenarios to seamlessly connect to your ERRCS (ask us for the right configuration that suits your site).

(New feature updates) To observe the status of each DAS path to the antenna, the Neuron gateway can be accessed via several means; either locally (gateway hotspot or dry-contact) or remotely (SpectraQual Sever, gateway remote login, or SNMP polling from user's server/NOC). The system now is FCC certified and its elements are parts of iBwave library so you can place them on your design file. A new variant of the gateway is now available with direct 24/48 VDC input for seamless integration with site power supply.

Another feature is our RSSI (optional) indication about the path loss from each DAS antenna to the equipment room, hence this value can be used to assess if any changes happened to that path loss due to any reason. In addition to DAS infrastructure monitoring, the system now allows for other business models and use cases such as operational maintenance, infrastructure integrity validation during DAS delivery/acceptance or assessing any RF changes after infrastructure maintenance or upgrades.

Flexible band choices include VHF, 600, 700, 800 MHz in addition to cellular bands. Generic to all DAS vendors/types regardless it’s an existing or new site, Cost-effective pricing structure, Unrivalled 55 dB distance to the monitored antenna (55 dB cable/system loss), Easy installation and configuration as a simple addition to existing sites, No need to install proprietary DAS antennas, NEMA 4 protection (optional), No need to replace existing tappers or couplers of your infrastructure, Gateway supports up to 1000 devices (Up to 1000 antenna monitored per site).

For more questions or a live demo please e-mail us at Sales@DAStronixusa.Com or call 877-711-1757 to schedule a meeting.