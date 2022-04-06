Expedited service for Macao SAR travel document application resumes normal

MACAU, April 6 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has finished repairing the system which encountered malfunction previously and resumes accepting expedited applications for the Macao Special Administrative Region Passport and the Macao Special Administrative Region Travel Permit starting from today (6th April).
For enquiries, citizens can contact DSI at (853)2837-0777 or (853)2837-0888, email to info@dsi.gov.mo or proceed to DSI in person.
