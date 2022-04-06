Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,215 in the last 365 days.

IFTM masters' students gain industry knowledge through staycation learning experience

MACAU, April 6 - Twenty (20) masters’ students from the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) recently participated in a two-day staycation at Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG)’s flagship property, Galaxy Macau™. The objectives of the staycation learning experience were for students to gain first-hand experience and insights on the operations of an integrated resort and, as staying guests, to undertake an evaluation of the services offered by the resorts’ team members. The group was led by IFTM’s Professor John Ap, Director of Global Centre for Tourism Education and Training and Visiting Professor of School of Tourism Management, and Dr. Frances Kong, Assistant Professor.

The staycation learning experience included a tour of the ‘front-of-house’ and ‘back-of-house’ areas organized by GEG, where the students were warmly welcomed by Ms. Rosy Pang, Vice President of Talent Management & Leadership Development of GEG. In addition, Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Vice President of Hotel Operations of Galaxy Macau also shared his thoughts on the true meaning of hospitality through his talk on the ‘Art and Craft of Hospitality’, which had inspired many students.

Furthermore, GEG also arranged for the students to dine at various F&B outlets in Galaxy Macau, including the recently-opened Bei Shan Lou, where the students were given the opportunity to share their feedbacks of their staycation experiences with the GEG team.

Dr. Fanny Vong, President of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, said, “This staycation experience with formal written feedback provided by the students to the resort exemplifies an opportunity for IFTM and industry collaboration. With valuable insights provided on how integrated resorts are managed, students were able to experience real life learning outside the classroom and their evaluation of the resort services, in turn, provides valuable feedback to the GEG team. This collaboration with GEG a valued industry partner, is very much appreciated."

As a socially responsible corporation, GEG expressed that they attach great importance to nurturing talents, and has been working closely with local universities and institutions, including IFTM, on nurturing students and providing them with different opportunities to build and explore their career interests in Macau’s integrated resort industry. GEG is pleased to welcome and support the IFTM students for a staycation at Galaxy Macau, where they can experience GEG’s unique “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy.

One of the students, Orson Wong, who participated in this UNWTO Academy MSc course said, “The specially arranged ‘back-of-house’ tour enabled us to know more about the GEG’s philosophies. I was excited and inspired by the very enthusiastic sharing of the GEG team.”

You just read:

IFTM masters' students gain industry knowledge through staycation learning experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.