IFTM masters' students gain industry knowledge through staycation learning experience

MACAU, April 6 - Twenty (20) masters’ students from the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) recently participated in a two-day staycation at Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG)’s flagship property, Galaxy Macau™. The objectives of the staycation learning experience were for students to gain first-hand experience and insights on the operations of an integrated resort and, as staying guests, to undertake an evaluation of the services offered by the resorts’ team members. The group was led by IFTM’s Professor John Ap, Director of Global Centre for Tourism Education and Training and Visiting Professor of School of Tourism Management, and Dr. Frances Kong, Assistant Professor.

The staycation learning experience included a tour of the ‘front-of-house’ and ‘back-of-house’ areas organized by GEG, where the students were warmly welcomed by Ms. Rosy Pang, Vice President of Talent Management & Leadership Development of GEG. In addition, Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Vice President of Hotel Operations of Galaxy Macau also shared his thoughts on the true meaning of hospitality through his talk on the ‘Art and Craft of Hospitality’, which had inspired many students.

Furthermore, GEG also arranged for the students to dine at various F&B outlets in Galaxy Macau, including the recently-opened Bei Shan Lou, where the students were given the opportunity to share their feedbacks of their staycation experiences with the GEG team.

Dr. Fanny Vong, President of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, said, “This staycation experience with formal written feedback provided by the students to the resort exemplifies an opportunity for IFTM and industry collaboration. With valuable insights provided on how integrated resorts are managed, students were able to experience real life learning outside the classroom and their evaluation of the resort services, in turn, provides valuable feedback to the GEG team. This collaboration with GEG a valued industry partner, is very much appreciated."

As a socially responsible corporation, GEG expressed that they attach great importance to nurturing talents, and has been working closely with local universities and institutions, including IFTM, on nurturing students and providing them with different opportunities to build and explore their career interests in Macau’s integrated resort industry. GEG is pleased to welcome and support the IFTM students for a staycation at Galaxy Macau, where they can experience GEG’s unique “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy.

One of the students, Orson Wong, who participated in this UNWTO Academy MSc course said, “The specially arranged ‘back-of-house’ tour enabled us to know more about the GEG’s philosophies. I was excited and inspired by the very enthusiastic sharing of the GEG team.”