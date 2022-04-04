DOT News Release: REMINDER ON CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES NEAR STATE HIGHWAYS

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds everyone that installation of signs visible from state highways that do not fall under the exempted categories defined in Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V is unlawful. This includes, but is not limited to, posting of political campaign signs on overpasses, fencing, sign posts, and poles.

It is also illegal to sign wave on overpasses above state freeways or highways.

To report an illegally placed sign please contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts:

Oahu: (808) 831-6714 or email [email protected]

Hawaii Island: (808) 933-8866

Maui: (808) 873-3535

Kauai: (808) 241-3000

Campaign supporters are also encouraged to be mindful of safety as they sign wave in areas off busy highways. Use caution when exiting and reentering traffic and do not park in areas where it is prohibited.

Applicable statutes include:

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0264/HRS_0264-0072.htm

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0291C/HRS_0291C-0111.htm

HDOT appreciates the kokua of those exercising their civic responsibilities to keep our highways and communities safe.

###