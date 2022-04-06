Zoolife.tv Adding Three New Animal Live-Streams From the Toronto Zoo
Animal-lovers now have 24/7 access to over 20 animal habitats that stream live from Toronto, Santa Barbara, Laguna Beach, San Antonio and New Zealand.
The addition of the new habitats at the Toronto Zoo means that even more fans can access even more animals at the zoo from anywhere in the world!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoolife.tv and The Toronto Zoo announce the addition of Komodo dragons, ring-tailed lemurs, and Indo-Malayan turtles to their live-streaming platform. The three new habitats will join several other animals, including Western lowland gorillas and Amur tigers, that already stream from the Toronto Zoo, to add up to six animals streaming from one of the top accredited zoos in North America. This brings the total number of animals streaming on Zoolife.tv to twenty unique species.
— Shawn Blackburn, director of partnerships at Zoolife.tv
The new animal streams began late March with the Komodo dragon habitat. The turtles and lemurs will follow over the next two weeks. You can catch their appearances live by visiting Zoolife.tv. According to Shawn Blackburn, director of partnerships at Zoolife.tv, “It is an exciting time at the Toronto Zoo, as their partnership with us continues to grow. The addition of the new habitats to their already incredible roster means that even more fans can access even more animals at the zoo from anywhere in the world!”
In addition to watching animal live-streams, Zoolife.tv users are able to control the cameras to pan and zoom, so that they can access the best view of the animals as they move around their habitats. Users can take photos and clips of the animals just like they do when at the zoo, join live talks led by animal experts and ask questions directly to them in the chat, watch past talks on-demand, and explore information about each animal species through interactive educational cards.
Anyone who signs up for the free account on Zoolife.tv receives unlimited access to one animal habitat. A paying subscriber gains access to all currently available animal habitats, as well as any future additions. Zoolife.tv supports conservation by giving back 50% of its revenue to conservation research and animal care projects.
About Zoolife.tv
Zoolife.tv is the world’s first interactive online zoo experience. Streaming live from the world's top accredited zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers, Zoolife.tv showcases immersive animal experiences hosted by experts. Each animal experience is designed to bring you closer to nature and offer innovative ways of learning, protecting and engaging with the natural world from the comfort of one’s home. Zoolife.tv’s state-of-the-art technology allows users to control the camera from their device, zoom into a tiger’s whiskers, or move the camera around to explore a gorilla’s habitat.
Streaming live 24/7, Zoolife.tv features a growing collection of remarkable animal species, daily keeper talks, and interactive Q&As with animal experts and naturalists for in-depth learning and so much more.
At Zoolife.tv, our mission is to help humankind reconnect with nature, while working together to protect it. Fifty percent of purchases directly fund animal care and conservation efforts led by our partners.
