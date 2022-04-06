Safe Easter Sunday Event in Downtown Clearwater
On April 17th the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will be hosting a family-friendly Easter Sunday event.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Easter the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will be hosting an Easter Sunday celebration event at the Osceola Courtyard in Downtown Clearwater from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“A safe environment is the best environment for our community and the many children and families in it,” said Lisa Mansell, public affairs for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “We are glad to bring events for our neighbors and their families.”
For over 25 years the Church of Scientology has hosted and sponsored family-friendly community activities to maintain a safe environment for children. Cindy brought her children to many Church-sponsored events when they were younger. Last year she brought her granddaughter to the Easter event and had this to say about it: “Every time I have come I’ve always had amazing experiences. It really means a lot to me as a working class mom to create happy memories with my children.”
This year the Easter Sunday event in the Osceola Courtyard will have a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, train rides, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, face painting and be able to visit the balloon artist. At the end of the event, guests will receive specially prepared candy bags from the Easter Bunny himself.
For all who wish to attend the event please contact Lisa Mansell by calling 727-467-6860 or emailing publicaffairs@cos.flag.org.
About the Church of Scientology
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.
Lisa Mansell
Church of Scientlogy Flag Service Organization
+1 727-467-6860
publicaffairs@cos.flag.org