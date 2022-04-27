Submit Release
1-800 Notify Announces Another Successful Phone Payment IVR Launch for Healthcare Client: MNGI Digestive Health

The phone payment IVR handles over 1500 calls per month, is PCI Level 1 Compliant, and allows MNGI customer service staff to spend more time with patients.

A game changer for MNGI - the 1800 Notify Payment IVR now handles more than 1500 calls that our staff doesn't need to deal with. We couldn't live without the system now!”
— Shannon G., Manager Patient Accounts

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800 Notify helped solve the problem of overworked billing customer service staff for MNGI Digestive Health by creating a customized Phone Payment IVR system to handle all credit card and bank account payment calls.

MNGI is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota has a complicated patient payment environment with most patients having 2 active accounts and some with up to 4 all with different Tax ID/Merchant IDs. 1800 Notify was able to customize the Payment IVR flow to clearly present all active accounts for each patient (since they are linked by Patient ID) - patients are now aware and can easily select to pay any active balance.

Challenges facing MNGI's customer service team:
- Customer service call volume was growing rapidly.
- About half of all callers wanted to make payments or check their balances.
- Patient balances have grown due to higher deductible and higher co-pay health plans.
- COVID further impacted staffing levels with staff or family members becoming ill.
- Increasingly difficult to find, hire, train and retain customer service staff
- Most patients had 2 separate account balances, some with 3 or 4 active accounts.

Solution:
1-800 Notify worked closely with MNGI key staff members to create a customized Payment IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system that uniquely met the needs of MNGI patients.

Customized 1-800 Notify Phone Payment IVR Features:
- Flexible caller identification and authentication options
- Callers without their account number can still use the IVR.
- Alternative validation methods include: phone number, zip code and date of birth
- Use Caller ID to further speed the IVR authentication process
- Present the caller with all active accounts (up to 4)
- Callers can choose to pay 1 account then easily review and pay all other accounts.
- Easily save a payment method on file to use among all active accounts.
- IVR supports 4 different merchant accounts (one per practice)
- IVR ties together all active patient accounts using the patient ID from NextGen.

Results
- Save significant staff workload
Over 1,500 calls handled by the Payment IVR in a month
Freeing up staff to provide excellent customer service

- Convenient for the Patients
Patients can now check and pay their balances nights and weekends when it’s convenient for them.
Patients can hear and pay multiple balances on a single phone call - all without talking with a staff member.

About MNGI: MNGI Digestive Health is a nationally recognized leader in gastroenterology diagnosis, quality and care. MNGI staff cares for patients in more than 10 locations in the Minneapolis area. Surgical procedures are performed at 9 different facilities around the Twin Cities area.

About 1-800 Notify: 1-800 Notify is a leader in patient payment enhancement systems (Phone Payment IVR, Notify 2 Pay, Text 2 Pay) and patient notifications (appointment reminders). Our vision is to make the patient payment experience frictionless. We define “Frictionless” as allowing the patient to pay their balance whenever they want (24/7), in the method they want (phone, text, email), be reminded in the method that works best for them (phone, text, email) and have an easy experience when they want to complete a payment (without a username and password). We support hundreds of healthcare clients with payment enhancement systems, appointment reminders and are a HIPAA compliant and PCI Level 1 compliant service provider.

