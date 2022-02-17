1-800 Notify Achieves Level 1 Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance

Person paying their bill using a Phone Payment IVR from 1-800 Notify Couple paying their bill using a credit card and the Level 1 PCI Compliant 1800 Notify IVR Payment System

Health systems, medical billers and insurance firms can now rest assured that 1-800 Notify phone payment systems comply with the highest (Level 1) PCI Standards

Security has always been and will continue to be a top priority for 1-800 Notify. As we passed the 300,000 annual payment transaction mark, it was the right time to move to PCI Level 1.” — Martin Trautschold, Chief Security Officer

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800 Notify, a HIPAA-compliant healthcare communications and phone payment provider, today announced it has achieved Level 1 compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS). Healthcare organizations, medical billers (Patient Payment IVR) and insurance firms (Premium Payments IVR) now can feel confident that their phone payment processing Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and outbound billing reminder call systems have been validated at the highest level (Level 1) of PCI compliance.

PCI DSS is a payment card security standard that evaluates security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design and other critical protective measures. To achieve a Validated Level 1 Service Provider Status, 1-800 Notify commissioned a third party examination by a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) to validate compliance with PCI DSS version 3.2.1. The Level 1 requirement applies to any provider who stores, processes or transmits more than 300,000 transactions annually.

"Security has always been and will continue to be a top priority for 1-800 Notify," said Martin Trautschold, Chief Security Officer, 1-800 Notify. "As we have grown and are passing the 300,000 annual payment transaction mark, it was the right time to move to PCI Level 1. With certifications and third party attestations such as HIPAA, and now the PCI DSS service provider Level 1 validation, we're able to give customers continued assurance that the 1-800 Notify is a trustworthy and secure platform. Our Patient Payment IVR and Premium Payments IVR now enjoy this increased security. We understand that phone payment processing demands strong security controls and regulatory compliance. In addition, we are further strengthening our security posture as we work toward achieving a HITRUST validated assessment later in 2022.”

About 1-800 Notify

1-800 Notify is a healthcare communications firm that is fully HIPAA and PCI Level 1 compliant, an Epic Systems App Orchard Partner, and integrates with many systems. 1-800 Notify improves patient and member payments with Autopay by Phone Systems (IVR) and Billing Reminders. We improve appointment attendance, wellness and payments while improving efficiency for health systems, health insurance firms, physician groups, and medical billing firms. Founded in 2011, 1-800 Notify has rapidly grown to support millions of inbound IVR phone payment calls, two-way appointment reminders, patient wellness and broadcast messages. 1-800 Notify is proud of its 98% client retention rate. 1800-Notify specializes in learning each client's unique needs, tailoring solutions to those needs and providing a highly secure, reliable and scalable service -- all at a price that is difficult for competition to match. For more information, visit www.1800notify.com.