SUNx Malta 2nd Strong Earth Youth Summit (SEYS) - Celebrating 50 years of UN Climate Leadership
Youth Summit for tomorrow’s Climate Friendly Travel leaders celebrating Maurice Strong, Climate Activist 50 years ago.
“SEYS is our annual testimony to the legacy of Maurice Strong, Champion for the planet, bringing a sharp focus on the fact that we are running out of time. We must act now.” ”BRUSSELS, FLANDERS, BELGIUM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNx Malta will host its second Climate Friendly Travel Youth Summit on 29th April 2022. The ‘Strong Earth Youth Summit’ (SEYS) will feature top Tourism Climate Scientists, a renowned UN grass roots leader and sessions on building resilience to extreme weather events, meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and hitting Paris Agreement 2050 targets. The virtual event is in partnership with the Earth Council International, The European Centre for Peace & Development (ECPD), and Les Roches, International Hospitality School.
— Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President SUNx Malta
SEYS will focus on creating awareness of Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) and ways to build a resilient Travel & Tourism future.
Announcing the Youth Summit, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta, said:
“We are going beyond the Glasgow Declaration towards Real Zero GHG 2050, halving emissions by 2030 & building resilience now. Keynotes on the Climate Crisis by renowned Tourism Climate Scientists, Professors Daniel Scott (Canada) & Susan Becken (Australia). Professor Felix Dodds will speak on Climate Realities 50 years after the Stockholm Earth Summit. And there will be interventions from some of our top Climate Friendly Travel Diploma students.”
SEYS will again honour the vision and contribution of the late Maurice Strong, after whom the summit is named. Strong was the architect of the UN Sustainable Development and Climate Framework for half a century, co-founder of the Earth Charter and inspiration for SUNx Malta and its Climate Friendly Travel System.
To Register for SEYS please click here
For more information on the programme, please click here.
All participants will receive electronic copies of the book “Remembering Maurice F. Strong” courtesy of ECPD and the Earth Charter launched by Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev.
___________________________________________________________
About SUNx Malta
SUNx Malta is a EU based not for profit organisation partnered with the government of Malta that has created a unique, low cost, system to help Travel & Tourism companies and communities transform to the New Climate Economy. The SUNx Malta "Climate Friendly Travel System” is Action and Education focused – supporting today’s companies and communities to deliver on their proclaimed ambitions and encouraging tomorrow’s young leaders to prepare for rewarding careers across the sector.
Making Climate Friendly Travel Count