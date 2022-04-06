Call for Papers, Registration, Sponsorship Open for Europe-ATP 2022: In London 11 – 13, October 2022
E-ATP 2022, The European Home of Assessment, Planned as a Hybrid Conference, Both In-person and Virtual
E-ATP has always been a place where we bring together professionals from across all areas of assessment... issues such as equity and accessibility have risen to the forefront of our industry's focus.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe-ATP (E-ATP), the European Regional Division of the the Global Association of Test Publishers, is pleased to announce that the Call for Papers, along with sponsorship and registration is open for its hybrid conference, which will be both in-person and virtual, 11 – 13, October 2022, at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Heathrow in London.
— 2022 E-ATP Chair Tim Burnett
"We are looking forward to being back in person as much as we are able. There are so many changes that have happened during the pandemic, and so many challenges ahead. We see this as a time to re-set and re-evaluate where we are now, and where we are going as an industry," noted E-ATP Chair Tim Burnett.
"E-ATP has always been a place where we bring together professionals from across all areas of assessment including K-12, further & higher education, professional & vocational. And now, post pandemic, our technology and e-learning partners play a much larger role as we move forward into a new era where it has become commonplace to work, learn and test remotely. And issues such as equity and accessibility have risen to the forefront of today's assessment industry focus," Tim added.
This year's Call for Papers (open until April 8th) echoes Tim's sentiment, as it reads: "Assessment is transforming, we’re all on a mission to build authentic and equitable testing experiences. Our community is constantly innovating with technology, policy, and practice. This event is your opportunity to share and learn from each other."
E-ATP Steering Committee is comprised of professionals from across Europe who volunteer their time to craft a programme that is uniquely European. “Our Steering Committee will take the time to review all submissions, both for the in-person as well as the virtual event, in order to craft an agenda that best reflects the emerging trends in the European assessment community," Tim noted. And he added that even for those applying to the virtual programme, there will be networking opportunities, coffee conversations, and other virtual features that bring the feel of an in-person conference to the virtual space. "We know there is no substitute for that in-person experience, but we also know that many of our colleagues around Europe and beyond are still unable to travel safely - so for them we will provide an experience worthy of their dedication to staying involved and up-to-date with our transforming industry," Tim concluded.
