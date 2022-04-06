Cambashi: automotive industry disruption means executives must stay ahead of the curve

Industry intelligence and training needed to ensure automotive companies maintain a competitive edge

Industry intelligence and training needed to ensure automotive companies maintain a competitive edge

People involved in business communications within this industry, from CEOs to sales and marketing managers, are finding it challenging to keep up with key trends impacting the sector.” — Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant, Cambashi

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the automotive industry continues to change at pace – with major factors including the emergence of electric cars, supply chain issues and sustainability concerns – companies in this sector must stay up to date, says Cambashi, a global leader in research for engineering and industrial software markets.

Automotive companies need to take advantage of the latest market intelligence in order to keep track of key industry trends, challenges and regulations across all the countries they operate in.

“People involved in business communications within this industry, from CEOs to sales and marketing managers, are finding it challenging to keep up with key trends impacting the sector,” said Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant, Cambashi. “To stay ahead of the curve, tactical industry intelligence, updated by industry experts and linked to the latest trends in the industry, is fundamental.”

As well as identifying the different categories of automotive products and grasping the different strategies that influence design and production, companies also need to engage with the main areas of change, growth and risks in the industry.

In addition, people who are responsible for employees` professional development should make use of training services that lead to industry certifications and proof of expertise in the industry. “Disruption in the automotive industry is definitely here to stay, so it is vital to stay one step ahead to maintain a competitive edge.” added Joe Brooker, industry analyst, Cambashi.

Cambashi provides access to self-paced e-learning courses for a number of vertical industries, including automotive, that establish the foundational vertical knowledge needed to build overall industry competency and engage effectively with key roles from the industry. Courses link to Cambashi Industry Insights, which offer tactical industry intelligence updated by industry experts. A set of online industry-specific “just-in-time” support tools provide the latest information from across the globe on the news, key trends, products and services within the automotive sector. Industry terminology is also available through the Cambashi Industry Glossary.

(Note to editors: an article based on Cambashi’s market intelligence and training, or an industry expert interview, can be arranged on request).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Barry Monk, Next Communications

Barry.Monk@cambashi.com

+44 (0) 7811 336 943 Anastasia Prokhorova, Cambashi

Anastasia.Prokhorova@cambashi.com

www.cambashi.com

ABOUT CAMBASHI

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting and training company, focused on engineering and industrial software markets (IoT, BIM, PLM, CAD/CAM/CAE). For over 35 years the company has provided in-depth market intelligence and analysis, based on comprehensive, multi-perspective datasets. The Cambashi Observatories help organisations establish market potential for the various engineering software segments in defined industry sectors and territories.