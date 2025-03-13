Heading Towards a $33B BIM Market: Cambashi Forecasts Strong Growth in BIM Software

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) software market is projected to reach $33 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% over the next five years

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) software market is projected to reach $33 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% over the next five years.

According to Cambashi, a leading global software industry analyst firm, BIM Construct and BIM Data Management are the fastest-growing segments, exhibiting growth rates in the low to mid-teens. Several key factors are driving this expansion:

• The construction industry is leveraging software technology to enhance productivity and efficiency, which is increasingly critical in an environment where labor shortages and skill gaps persist.

• The need to maintain and manage data across the entire lifecycle of a built asset – influenced by building owners seeking long-term value, and regulatory requirements including region-specific BIM mandates.

• Sustainability initiatives that play a crucial role, as both public and private sectors emphasize energy efficiency, material optimization, and reduced environmental impact.

• The continued adoption of platforms, whole lifecycle coverage, and AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) technologies that drive innovation in the BIM software market.

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research firm specializing in engineering and industrial software intelligence. With decades of expertise, Cambashi provides in-depth market data, industry analysis, and consulting services to assist businesses in navigating the evolving technology landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

