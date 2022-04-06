Construction Detour Continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Construction on the Route 11 / 487 project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to East Main Street.

Upcoming Work The contractor, HRI, Inc. started construction activities on Route 11 / 487 in Bloomsburg. Traffic signs have been placed throughout the construction area and detour routes to assist the traveling public. Detour and traffic signs are placed in specific locations to assist for the overall safety of the traveling public. Individuals unlawfully taking, moving, vandalizing or interfering with construction signs in any way could face criminal charges and significant fines.

Long Term Detour Route 11 southbound / 487 northbound (East Street) between Fourth Street and Sixth Street will be closed throughout the duration of the project. The following detour routes have been implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

• Route 487 southbound CAR traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 North and 487 South will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11 / Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

• Route 487 southbound TRUCK traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 487 South will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487.

• Route 487 southbound TRUCK traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 North will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

• Route 11 northbound CAR traffic coming from Danville and continuing to Route 11 North and 487 South will follow Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11 / Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

• Route 11 northbound TRUCK traffic coming from Danville direction continuing to Route 11 North will follow Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

• Route 11 northbound TRUCK traffic coming from Danville and continuing to Route 487 South will follow Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487.

• Route 11 southbound from Lime Ridge and continuing to Route 487 northbound from Catawissa will continue those routes through the work area, with temporary traffic control devices maintaining a one-way condition.

• Tractor trailers (including Kawneer deliveries) must follow the detours explicitly, as there will be no access / exit points using local streets between Main Street and Sixth Street.

Week of Monday, April 4 On Monday April 4, Phase 6 of the reconstruction project began on East Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Work includes removal and reconstruction of the existing roadway, replacement of curb, sidewalk, overhead street lighting, parking meters and drainage features. New traffic signals will be installed at the Fifth Street intersection. Upon completion of the Route 11 southbound / 487 northbound lane, construction will switch to the Route 11 northbound / 487 southbound lane for the same process with one-way traffic switching to the completed lane. The construction of this two-block section is expected to be completed by June 2022, weather permitting.

Upon completion of Phase 6, the construction will continue to Phase 7, which will take place on East Street between Third Street and Fourth Street. Phase 8 will follow on East Street between Main Street and Fourth Street. Information and schedules about those phases will be announced as they get closer. The final roadway wearing course will be placed upon completion of Phase 8 and cover the entire roadway of the three phases. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. NON-EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBER: Bloomsburg Police Department, 570-784-4155

