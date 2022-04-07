Blockchain PR Hosts VIP Axe Throwing Party During NFT L.A. — Featuring Steve Aoki, Oplus, and The Crystal Method

With Sponsors Melos Studio and Algorand, the Blockchain PR Party Was ‘BadAxe’, Caking All Other NFT LA Side Events

I am excited to see crypto, VR/AR, venture capital, and entertainment, converge in a meaningful way, giving undervalued groups of people, new opportunities, in a brand-new world of Web 3. Rise Up!” — Phu Styles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain PR (the Company), a community driven PR and marketing agency specializing in the Web3 and blockchain space, announced today, that on Tuesday of last week (March 29th), in conjunction with main sponsors Melos Studio and Algorand, the Company hosted a VIP Axe Throwing Party as a tribute event to NFT L.A. This party was in part, to celebrate announcements of projects that Blockchain PR will be involved with during 2022.

Blockchain PR VIPs enjoyed lively entertainment and a unique experience of competitive axe throwing, guided by professional coaches at the famed Mo’s House of Axe in Los Angeles. Highlights included performances by renowned DJ and producers Steve Aoki and The Crystal Method, artist Oplus, and “The Crypto Violinist”, as well as a caking of Phu Styles, Blockchain PR’s CEO by Steve Aoki.

NFTLA brought together creators and titans from industries in blockchain, crypto, and NFTs in Los Angeles, from March 28th through the 31st, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fused with Metaverse nightlife integrations and parties, this convergence cemented the city’s role as a global conduit for the adoption of Web 3.0 in sports, art and entertainment. Blockchain PR successfully contributed to the City of Angels’ role in this adoption, by bringing together influencers, investors, creators, and “Crypto OGs” for an unforgettable experience with a live broadcast in the Melos Studio’s metaverse and prizes from Algorand and an NFT giveaway from Crypto Boss Concierge.

Melos Studio allows fans to co-create with their favorite artists and to carry rare collaborations into the metaverse and/or to share it on the blockchain through NFTs. Oplus is one such music artist with whom fans can collaborate with. Fans may even have an opportunity to appear on his new album that features guest artists such as Steve Aoki.

Algorand is recognized as a premier blockchain platform that is inviting creators to build and mint NFTs with sustainability and zero carbon footprint built-in from the ground up.

Other event sponsors included VERA, Pledge Finance, MAP Protocol, and Bitcoin Latinum.

The party primarily served to make a few exciting announcements to Blockchain PR’s VIPs. These included that the Company will be launching their offices as the first real estate development project inside the PolkaCity Metaverse, launching Dcentral in Austin (June 8-9), NFTExpoverse in Los Angeles (July 29-31), and BCPR’s CEO will be joining the advisory board of DigitalAMN and launching “Influence by The London Fund”; along with other whispers of upcoming NFT clients—including a few from Melos Studio.

Phu Styles, CEO of Blockchain PR, stated, “I am thrilled to bring together my friends from all my worlds in crypto, VR/AR, venture capital, and entertainment. As an early adopter and Founder in all these sectors, I have been waiting for this convergence for a long time. The opportunities for women and people from all walks of life have never been greater than they are now in Web 3 and I am excited to continue to lead the way and collaborate with changemakers. The decentralized future is inclusive and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

About Melos Studio

Melos is a revolutionary NFT platform that allows fans to co-create with their favorite artists. Imagine being able to curate with your friends a one-of-one mixtape with Method Man or any of the other artists on the Melos platform. This rare collaboration can now be brought with you into the metaverse or shared as your own personal soundtrack. Utilities such as remixes by the artist on top of your creation, art, merch, and access are just the tip of the iceberg.

About Algorand (The Algorand Blockchain)

The Algorand blockchain—designed by MIT professor and Turning Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the “blockchain trilemma” by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain, by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem.

ABOUT Blockchain PR

Blockchain PR is a full-service agency, specializing in community driven PR and marketing for Web3, Blockchain, NFTs, P2E, Metaverses, IDO’s, and Gaming. Established in 2017 by the renowned Top 100 Blockchain Influencer, Phu Styles, Blockchain PR provides its clients with a full breadth of creativity, energy, and experience, with the goal of bringing mass adoption to the Web 3.0 space. Surrounded by a team of seasoned professionals, Blockchain PR assists its clients with all facets of crypto-related communications and is always ready to accommodate the next big project which could continue to change the world.

For more information, please visit https://blockchainpr.io/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/phustyles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phustyles?lang=en