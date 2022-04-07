The 100 Best Recession-Proof Franchise Opportunities for 2022
Franchise Business Review Announces the Businesses with the Greatest Opportunity to Perform in a Recession
While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are very recession-resistant based on past performance.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Top 100 Recession-Proof Businesses for 2022. Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from over 32,000 franchise owners across 300+ brands over the past 18 months.
— Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
FBR provides ratings of franchise opportunities based on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance and publishes franchise rankings in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
For this year’s research, each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and core values as well as 16 more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise. This year, 100 brands scored high enough to exceed Franchise Business Review's benchmarks for the Top Recession-Proof Franchises award list.
The award-winning franchises on this year’s Top Recession-Proof Franchises list lean heavily toward industries that are “need-to-have” services vs. “nice-to-have” services that consumers are less likely to cut back on during a downturn (e.g., child services, pet services, moderately priced food, and many essential services).
“The 100 brands on our list of the Best Recession-Proof franchises have historically performed well in good times and bad,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are very recession-resistant based on past performance.”
“Franchising overall has historically performed well in a recession, and our conclusion based on the data we analyzed is that the recession-proof companies on our list are in a much better position to outperform their competitors in 2022 and beyond,” says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Not only that, franchise owners from these brands report 25% higher average annual incomes, with many franchisees earning over $150,000/year after two years of operation.”
Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 100 Best Recession-Proof Franchises.
Research on the 2023 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
###
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Alison Forman
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-319-4818
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What It Means to Be a 2022 Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner