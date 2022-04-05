Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,235 in the last 365 days.

Hòa Phát’s HRC sales reach record high

VIETNAM, April 5 -  

Hot rolled coil (HRC) steel production at Hòa Phát Dung Quất Iron and Steel Integrated Complex. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group supplied the market with 296,000 tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) steel. This is the highest sale level since it started supplying HRC to the market in November 2020.

The HRC sales volume increased 24 per cent compared to February 2022 and posted a 25 per cent year-on-year increase. Trần Ngọc Ân, Deputy Sales Department of Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel Joint Stock Company, said that the sales volume hit a record mainly thanks to high domestic demand. The Government and localities' push to disburse public investment capital also stimulated fields that use HRC as raw materials for production such as processing factory structures, manufacturing steel pipes, galvanized steel sheets and other mechanical products.

On the other hand, due to high shipping costs and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the supply of HRC imported from Russia and India to Việt Nam faced many difficulties. Hòa Phát Group increased HRC production to supply the domestic market, contributing to reducing dependence on HRC’s imports.

In the first quarter of 2022, the group supplied 763,000 tonnes of HRC to domestic and foreign markets, up 15 per cent over the same period in 2021.

The Hòa Phát Dung Quất Iron and Steel Integrated Complex has an output of 5.6 million tonnes a year, including 2.6 million tonnes of steel billet, and 3 million tonnes of HRC. With the advantage of a deep-sea port, the group easily supplies products to domestic and foreign markets at competitive prices. — VNS

 

You just read:

Hòa Phát’s HRC sales reach record high

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.