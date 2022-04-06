Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,235 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam hopes for technology transfer in coal mining, processing from Australia

VIETNAM, April 6 -  

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên at the online working session. — Photo moit.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes to establish long-term stable trade and investment ties with Australia and receive technology in sustainable coal mining and processing from Australia, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

The minister made the suggestion during an online working session on Tuesday with Tania Constable, Chief Executive Officer at Minerals Council of Australia, and leading coal and mineral exporters of Australia.

He also noted that the Governments of the two countries have agreed to set up dialogue mechanisms at the ministerial level on trade, energy and minerals.

Regarding coal, Minister Diên said Việt Nam wants to import 18-25 million tonnes of coal for electricity and fertiliser production in 2022. He asked Australian coal exporters, especially members of the Minerals Council of Australia to increase the supply for Việt Nam in April.

According to Diên, Việt Nam’s coal import needs account for less than 5 per cent of Australia’s total coal export. Therefore, he believed that Australian exporters are capable of supplying coal of suitable quality for Việt Nam’s electricity generation.

The minister also asked the Minerals Council of Australia, the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam and ministries of Australia to continue coordinating with his ministry to more effectively support efforts to connect and build long-term partnerships of leading enterprises in coal and minerals of the two countries.

The CEO of Minerals Council of Australia said Australia is fully capable of supplying coal and minerals for Việt Nam. She affirmed that the council will work closely with the Vietnamese ministry to bolster cooperation between their enterprises in coal supply and technology transfer in coal and mineral mining.

At the session, the two sides also discussed in detail the demand and regulations on coal and mineral export and import. Leading Australian exporters such as BHP, Glencore, Yancoal, Whitehaven Coal, Jellinbah Group engaged in talks with four leading Vietnamese coal importers – Vinacomin, PetroVietnam, Electricity of Việt Nam and Đông Bắc Corporation – on possibilities of co-operation. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam hopes for technology transfer in coal mining, processing from Australia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.