Việt Nam hopes for technology transfer in coal mining, processing from Australia

VIETNAM, April 6

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên at the online working session.

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes to establish long-term stable trade and investment ties with Australia and receive technology in sustainable coal mining and processing from Australia, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

The minister made the suggestion during an online working session on Tuesday with Tania Constable, Chief Executive Officer at Minerals Council of Australia, and leading coal and mineral exporters of Australia.

He also noted that the Governments of the two countries have agreed to set up dialogue mechanisms at the ministerial level on trade, energy and minerals.

Regarding coal, Minister Diên said Việt Nam wants to import 18-25 million tonnes of coal for electricity and fertiliser production in 2022. He asked Australian coal exporters, especially members of the Minerals Council of Australia to increase the supply for Việt Nam in April.

According to Diên, Việt Nam’s coal import needs account for less than 5 per cent of Australia’s total coal export. Therefore, he believed that Australian exporters are capable of supplying coal of suitable quality for Việt Nam’s electricity generation.

The minister also asked the Minerals Council of Australia, the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam and ministries of Australia to continue coordinating with his ministry to more effectively support efforts to connect and build long-term partnerships of leading enterprises in coal and minerals of the two countries.

The CEO of Minerals Council of Australia said Australia is fully capable of supplying coal and minerals for Việt Nam. She affirmed that the council will work closely with the Vietnamese ministry to bolster cooperation between their enterprises in coal supply and technology transfer in coal and mineral mining.

At the session, the two sides also discussed in detail the demand and regulations on coal and mineral export and import. Leading Australian exporters such as BHP, Glencore, Yancoal, Whitehaven Coal, Jellinbah Group engaged in talks with four leading Vietnamese coal importers – Vinacomin, PetroVietnam, Electricity of Việt Nam and Đông Bắc Corporation – on possibilities of co-operation. — VNS