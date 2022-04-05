27 Communities To Benefit From Increased Investment In Emergency Medical Services In 2022-23

CANADA, April 5 - Released on April 5, 2022

Key commitments in the 2022-23 provincial budget will see significant expansion in emergency care throughout Saskatchewan with a nearly $11 million funding increase. An investment of $7.3 million will support stabilization of emergency medical services (EMS) with additional paramedics, ambulances and funding in 27 communities across the province, particularly in rural, remote and northern areas.

“Our government is committed to getting emergency medical services for our residents back on track by addressing critical areas of need with a dedicated focus on rural, remote and northern communities,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “EMS is a valuable part of our overall health care system, and we are grateful for the service they provide. This significant new investment with strengthen ambulance services in 27 communities across our province.”

The new funding will add 70.7 full time equivalent positions and will address critical priority areas in the following communities:

Beauval Beechy Big River Blaine Lake Buffalo Narrows Cut Knife Frontier Humboldt Imperial Indian Head Kipling Kyle La Ronge Lloydminster Macklin Maple Creek Meadow Lake Melfort Melville Moosomin Naicam North Battleford Oxbow Redvers Rosetown St. Walburg Yorkton

Also included in the $11 million budget increase for emergency medical services is $653,000 to expand community paramedicine to rural and northern communities by adding three additional full-time positions and covering training costs to further enhance and stabilize available supports.

The community paramedicine positions will be split as follows:

One between Beauval and Buffalo Narrows;

One among Wynyard, Wadena and Wakaw, and potentially other locations in the area; and

One will be targeted to one or more First Nations communities.

Community paramedicine provides patients with increased access to mobile health services closer to home. Paramedics apply their training and skills in community-based environments, often outside the usual emergency response and transportation model.

Also, $1.5 million will provide ongoing support for wage increases implemented in 2021 for paramedics working for contracted EMS services to help recruit and retain staff.

“Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PSCS) is pleased with the announcement in the provincial budget that lays the foundation in addressing the crucial needs of ambulance services and paramedics in the province,” PSCS President Steven Skoworodko said. “We look forward to ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Health as well as the SHA of paramedics abilities and needs.”

Saskatchewan’s Medical First Responder Program will also receive $593,000 in annualized funding to maintain recruitment levels of new members, add another 2.5 full-time positions, and maintain training levels and new equipment.

As part of this year’s total increase, $1.3 million will support annualized costs for the additional resources approved and implemented in Regina and Saskatoon in 2021-22.

“We are very appreciative of the Government of Saskatchewan providing additional funding for Emergency Medical Services,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice-President, Provincial Programs Corey Miller said. “This will help reduce wait times for patients and gaps in service in many rural areas. It also demonstrates a commitment to supporting patients and EMS staff.”

The funding increase provided in this year’s budget will add resources and capacity to stabilize services and respond to emergencies in a timely manner. It will also help address gaps within rural and remote communities through community paramedicine and enhancements to the Medical First Responder Program.

A full list of communities and details on investments are included in the Backgrounder.

