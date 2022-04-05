Saskatchewan Invests More Than $1 Million in 23 New Municipal Projects

CANADA, April 5 - Released on April 5, 2022

Targeted Sector Support Initiative to Help Strengthen Communities

Today, Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced 23 new municipal projects that will receive a combined provincial investment of more than $1 million under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative.

“Our government is proud to provide this targeted sector support funding to assist communities to pursue initiatives that will enhance core governance and inter-municipal collaboration” McMorris said. “This funding will support municipal partners in working together and planning for the future of their communities.”

The TSS Initiative supports municipalities partnering to strengthen their core municipal responsibilities through projects focused on good governance, capacity building and regional co-operation. Funding is provided through cost-shared grants, covering up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs.

"Inter-municipal co-operation strengthens Saskatchewan's hometowns and TSS encourages municipalities to work together, building both relationships and capacity," Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) Interim President Randy Goulden said. "We look forward to the benefits these new projects will have in our hometowns."

Projects are approved after a thorough review process by the TSS Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"SARM is pleased to see continued funding and uptake of the Targeted Sector Support Initiative," SARM President Ray Orb said. "This latest installment of TSS funding will enable municipalities to focus on projects that lead to better governance and enhanced co-operation amongst municipalities. We certainly appreciate the opportunity to participate on the steering committee and collaborate with the other members. We all want to ensure that Saskatchewan municipalities have every opportunity to remain vibrant and strong."

Examples of approved projects include:

Providing regional governance training for municipal councils and administration.

Undergoing a feasibility study to determine options for safe water treatment between neighbouring municipalities.

Drafting a district community plan to guide regional co-operation and development.

Hosting relationship and capacity building exercises among communities.

"Good governance and regional co-operation among municipalities improves the lives of all Saskatchewan residents," New North Chairperson Georgina Jolibois said. "New North is proud participate on the TSS Steering Committee and make this important support available to northern municipalities. Thank you to all the municipalities who submitted projects for consideration. It is encouraging to see the increased interest in this initiative."

This is the third round of successful projects approved under the TSS Initiative, which receives $1.5 million each year from the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program. Since 2020, $4.5 million of provincial funds has been made available to Saskatchewan municipalities through the TSS Initiative. Funding is administered by SUMA on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee.

TSS projects are funded under one of the following streams: dispute resolution and relationship building; capacity building; regional co-operation; and municipal transition. Grant recipients and their approved projects are outlined in the attached backgrounder.

