NSI Caricom Provides New Product Options for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nail Technicians with new local supplier

Arica Mercury Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel - Sampler Kit Hema Free Acrylic Liquid

The new sub-distributor will be equipped to meet the growing demand for quality nail technician products for all aspects of a nail technician service.

The addition of a St. Vincent and the Grenadines distributor enables us to better serve our Caribbean customers and provide solutions to nail technicians affected by supply chain and quality issues.” — Lexann McPhoy