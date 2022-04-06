Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the monoclonal antibodies market size s expected to grow from $168.70 billion in 2021 to $188.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s monoclonal antibodies market outlook the market is expected to reach $292.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%. The Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market growth.

The monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress the immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies, and other MAbs for human beings and animals.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Market Trends

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of the monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Market Segments

The global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented:

By Source: Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human

By Application: Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies, Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global MAbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Norvatis AG, Pfizer Inc, Thermofischer Scientific, Elililly and Company and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

